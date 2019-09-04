Spanish football club, UD Almería have welcomed former Remo Stars of Ogun State midfielder, Isah Aliyu to the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos.

Concise News reports that Aliyu teams up with the erstwhile La Liga side on a five-year deal.

Almeria took to their verified Twitter account on Monday to announce the latest deal with the midfield enforcer.

“Isah Aliyu 🇳🇬 a 20 years old center midfielder⚽️ Signs a 5-year contract coming from @fc_lori”

Aliyu was acquired from FC Lori of Armenia.

The young player netted seven goals in 29 appearances in the second-tier to lift FC Lori to the top flight league in Armenia.

Atletico Madrid to pay 54 million euros for Morata on July 1

In related news, Atletico Madrid will need to pay 54 million euros on July 1, 2020 to settle Chelsea as part of Alvaro Morata’s transfer.

The agreement was reached a number of months ago and irrespective of how the forward performs this season, he will continue at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano and the Premier League side are set to profit.

Morata is one of the most expensive signings Atletico have ever made, and that has reflected in their list of salaries as well, as he sits alongside Diego Costa and Jan Oblak at the top of the charts.

That 54 million euro sum will be added to the 10 million euros already paid to the Blues for the initial 18 months of his stay.

So far, Morata has moved around quite a lot, passing through Real Madrid and Juventus, before Chelsea.