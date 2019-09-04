Popular South African singer Babes Wodumo has called on Nigerians to leave her country, Concise News reports.

She said this in a recent tweet, disclosing that Nigerians should give South Africa some space.

She wrote, “Nigerians need to leave South Africa!!! . Everything would be smooth without them . Engabe akukho kwa iwunga!!”

Reacting to the Xenophobia attack, Founder of Free The Sheeple Movement Daddy Freeze announced that he would boycott South African products.

In response to the attacks, Freeze stated that he had deleted South Africa from his travelling list and with this recent development, he would also boycott their products which might include MTN, DSTV, and Shoprite.

What Buhari said

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “deep concern” over the attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa

A statement by Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina says Buhari had sent special envoy to his South African counterpart.

“The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019,” he said.

