South Africa Singer Calls Nigerians To Leave Country
Popular South African singer, Babes Wodumo, has called on Nigerian to leave their country, Concise News reports.

She said this via a recent tweet disclosed that Nigerians should give South Africa some space.

She further added that the country would do better without Nigerians living amongst them.

She wrote, “Nigerians need to leave South Africa!!! . Everything would be smooth without them . Engabe akukho kwa iwunga!!”

Reacting to the Xenophobia attack, Founder of Free The Sheeple Movement Daddy Freeze announced that he would boycott South African products.

In response to the attacks, Freeze stated that he had deleted South Africa from his travelling list and with this recent development, he would also boycott their products which might include MTN, DSTV, and Shoprite.

What Buhari said

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “deep concern” over the attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa

A statement by Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina says Buhari had sent special envoy to his South African counterpart.

“The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019,” he said.

South African President Reacts To Xenophobic Attack On Nigerians

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on Tuesday condemned the xenophobic attack on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country.

Ramaphosa, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, said there was no justification for the attack on foreign nationals while reacting to the looting and burning of businesses and property belonging to foreigners.

He said, ”I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms. I’m convening the ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them.

”The people of our country want to live in harmony; whatever concerns or grievances we may have, we need to handle them in a democratic way.

”There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries.”

 