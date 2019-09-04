Serena Williams in just 44 minutes sweep past China’s Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-0 to reach the US Open Semi-final on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

Wang, seeded 18th, did not manage to hit a single winner as she was taken apart in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

It was the American’s 100th career victory at the US Open and at 44 minutes was the match quickest at this year’s tournament.

“It’s really unbelievable,’ said Williams, 38. ‘When I first started here I was like, 16. I never thought I would get to 100 wins and still be here but I love what I do.

“When I’m playing someone I know is playing well I know I have to step up or go home, and I want to stay here.”

Williams showed no ill-effects from rolling her ankle during her fourth-round win over Petra Martic.

“I’m feeling good, it’s been a tough year but physically I’m feeling great and more than anything I’m just having fun when I come out here.’

“She’s had a great year,’ said Williams. ‘She made the semis at Wimbledon and I feel she wants to go one step further, so I feel I’ll have to come out and play really well.’