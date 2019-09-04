N-Power beneficiaries are full of thanks for taking advantage of the scheme’s partnership with IBM Digital Nation Africa to sharpen their technology skills, Concise News reports.

This news platform understands that N-Power took to their Twitter handle to share “testimony” of the partnership with IBM from beneficiaries.

According to N-Power, “With IBM’s Digital Nation Africa, some of our beneficiaries have explored emerging technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and also improved their technology and future skills.

“Read some of their “testimonies” here.”

How To Take Part In IBM Jumpstart N-Power beneficiaries can participate by logging into their NPVN portal and following the instructions that follow.

Competition Objectives:

The competition aims to:

Enable Nigerian citizens, entrepreneurs, and communities with the knowledge and tools to innovate, and design, develop, and launch their own digital solutions. Enable vital skills development needed to transform Nigeria to the next level of productivity and efficiency Enable N-Power volunteers to learn on the IBM platform

How to Participate:

The competition is designed for:

All Volunteers on the N-Health, N-Teach and N-Agro streams

Volunteers registered on the IBM-DNA platform

Volunteers in the first and second batch of the N-Power program

Competition Process: