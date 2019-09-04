Zlatan Ibile Drops New Song 'Glory' (Listen)
Zlatan Ibile (Image credit: Instagram)

Some tweeps have made mockery of indigenous rapper Zlatan Ibile over his comment on xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Concise News earlier reported that South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people.

While the news still flood social media platforms, Nigerian celebrities took to their platforms to lament the attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa.

Among them is Zlatan who said that “Violence is not a solution to the attacks, but chaos”

He tweeted, “Deep down my heart I feel sad on the situation of things and happenings. Violence is never a solution but rather chaos . My people let’s pray and hope people in power handle the situation on ground.”

Seeing this, some users mocked the singer, while others defended his comment.

Below are some reactions gathered: