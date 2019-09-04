Some Twitter users have made mockery of indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile over his comment on xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Concise News earlier reported that South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people.

While the news still flood the social media platforms, Nigerian celebrities took to their handles to lament the attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa.

Among them is Zlatan, who took to his social media handle to say that “Violence is not a solution to the attacks, but chaos”

He tweeted “Deep down my heart I feel sad on the situation of things and happenings. Violence is never a solution but rather chaos . My people let’s pray and hope people in power handle the situation on ground”

Seeing this, some users mocked the singer, while others defended his comment.

Below are some reactions gathered

Baba, no vex, go back to instagram, we still love you very much. Just watching ur videos and pictures on IG is enough for us. Just stop saying anything here.

Before, ur career develop wings oo — Alexkings (@alexkings7) September 4, 2019

Oh! Zlantan is rich but poor in grammar.i think #zlatan19 was trying to say 'violence is never a solution nor chaos' — Afolabi Adeniyi (@EsotericAffo) September 4, 2019

Some artistes/celebrities are not meant to talk on issues like this. Just leave those who know what they are saying to do so. Abi ewo tun ni "violence is never a solution but rather a chaos" bayi? pic.twitter.com/FqQAiJJoxU — U n c l e K h e n i e (@_iamkhenie) September 4, 2019

Motivational speaking isn't for everyone… When we need zanku vibe, we'll let you know — Ninjitsu (@mukhtar_usman) September 3, 2019

What's this one saying like this? Violence is never a solution but rather chaos BrodaZlatan eti fagboyo — larryqulex🇳🇬 (@larryqule) September 3, 2019

You guys are being unfair to Zlatan when it’s just a mere grammatical error. He means Violence is never a solution instead it’s brings chaos. Why are you guys doing like you don’t understand this simple thing? — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) September 4, 2019

The guy is not wrong, you guys are just pants, he said violence is not a solution, it just causes chaos, get it right dawg pic.twitter.com/9XgblLcVKG — LEMON🍋 (@uknowchappie) September 4, 2019

You're mad, koni da'a fun e , ain't you the one blocking people on IG because they challenge you to say something about the on going attack in south Africa. aye'e ma baje ni — IjobaPoly (@sodiq_ololade) September 4, 2019