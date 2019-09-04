Popular television presenter Abayomi Adigun has been allegedly killed by unknown gunmen in Abuja on Sunday night, Concise News reports.

Adigun, a staff of the African Independent Television (AIT) died after falling victim of suspected “one chance” operators in the nation’s capital.

Concise News learned that the deceased, who was recently transferred from Ilorin to join Kakaaki production crew in Abuja, was on his way to work, on Sunday night, when he boarded the car of the operators along Kubwa-Aya expressway.

His lifeless body was later found along the Kubwa expressway after being stabbed several times.

