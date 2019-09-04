Phyno Officially Drops Latest Album 'Deal With It'

Frontier of PentHauze music record label, Phyno, has finally released his long-anticipated album tagged “Deal With It,“ Concise News understands.

This is coming after the release of a captivating song titled “What I See,” where he featured an A-list singer popularly called Port Harcourt’s first son, Duncan Mighty.

Information has it that the album comprises 21 solid songs and a bonus track of “What I See,” that is summing up to be 22.

On the new album, the multi-award rapper featured several Nigerians artistes such Davido, Falz, Runtown, Flavour, Teni, Don Jazzy, Olamide, amongst many others.

The new album serves as a follow up to his previous album “The Playmaker” which was released in 2016.

Phyno is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer.

He started his music career as a producer in 2003.

He is renowned for rapping in the Igbo language. His debut studio album, “No Guts No Glory,” was released in 2014.

Not long after the release of his “Deal With It” album, Phyno comes out with a new collaboration titled “Ride For You” which features Nigerian international singer, Davido.

“Ride For You” happens to the sixth track off the new album “Deal With It” and it was produced by highly talented music producer, Soularge.

Listen to Ride For You: