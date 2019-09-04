The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack by gunmen at its governorship primaries in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, cautioned the state governor, Yahaya Bello, to avoid bloodshed ahead of the November governorship election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP had a peaceful, decent, clean, clear, credible and transparent process in the conduct of our primary. Accredited delegates had voted and the balloting had been concluded in a very orderly manner before the vicious attack by the gunmen, who were shouting pro-Bello mantra and accompanied by known APC faces.

“The PDP only has pity for Yahaya Bello and the APC because our processes are still intact and nothing can sway our resolve as well as strong will by the people of Kogi state to kick them out of office in November.

“This is more so as the attack has further united our governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and teeming members and supporters across the state for a common front against Yahaya Bello and the APC.

“Indeed, nothing can detract us from this, as the attack has further united and bolstered the people of Kogi state to remain behind our party in the decisive struggle and the noble objective to liberate their state from the violent and suppressive forces”.

The PDP further challenged the governor of winning the election saying, “the Our message to Yahaya Bello and the APC is that their days in office are already numbered and that they cannot stay a day beyond the stipulated hand-over date.

“In resorting the violence and forceful occupation, the APC and rejected Governor should have known the people of Kogi state have never in history, bowed in subjugation to any body no matter the force or intimidation.

“That spirit of resistance to oppression and force has been triggered and we caution the APC to steer clear of the wrath of the people, who have decided to take back their state by voting in the PDP, come November 16”.