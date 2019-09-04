Oyo Assembly Passes Reviewed 2019 Bill Of N182bn

Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Oyo State Appropriation review Bill or 2019 budget of N182,389, 434, 405.52, Concise News reports.

This followed the third reading of the Oyo State Appropriation Review and Finance Bill, 2019, at the plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin.

The reviewed budget of N98,769,034,202.03 only, was for Recurrent Expenditure while N83,620,400,203.49 only was for the Capital Expenditure meant for the services of Oyo state in the year ending Dec. 31, 2019.

Reports have it that N285 billion budget approved for 2019 fiscal year by the immediate past Governor of the State, Abiola Ajimobi, was a budget of transition.

The budget was meant to consolidate in the gains of Ajimobi’s administration and prepare the ground for the smooth take-off of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration.

The budget review was in pursuant to the resolution of the House on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

The Committee recommended that Gov. Seyi Makinde be commended for his magnanimity, in approving the release of 100 percent subvention to all state-owned Tertiary Institutions to fulfill payment of their staff salaries and other entitlements.

The Executive arm of government was urged to pay priority attention to the implementation of the approved 2019 Capital expenditure of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to facilitate good governance in the state.

The state government was implored to provide necessary finances and logistic support, to all revenue-generating MDAs to facilitate and improve their revenue generation to the coffers of the state government.

Olatunde Kehinde (PDP/Akinyele II) said Gov. Makinde was focusing more on education by giving 100 percent subvention to the education sector, in accordance with his campaign promise.

The House adjourned sitting till Sept. 16.