NPFL: Kano Pillars Part Ways With Two Players

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubside, Kano Pillars Football Club have parted ways with two of their midfield players, Hillary Paul Ikenna and Bature Yaro by mutual consent.

Concise News reports that this is according to a statement by Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, the club’s media officer on Tuesday in Kano.

The two players agreed to be released and move somewhere else after a meeting with the Management and Technical crew of the four-time NPFL Champions.

Hillary loan deal with Sai Masu Gida ended at the end of the 2018/2019 season while Bature Yaro’s contract was terminated based on mutual agreement.

Chairman of the club, Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Yahaya thanked the duo for their contributions and wished them a successful career ahead.

The chairman then urged the remaining players at the club to stay focused for the challenges ahead.

Both Hillary and Bature are part of the Nigerian giants squad that won the 2019 Nigeria Federation Cup.

Pillars Technical Crew re-engaged

In related news, the club has re-engaged its Technical Crew for the forthcoming 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League Season.

We are happy to announce the extension of the contract of our Technical Adviser, Ibrahim Musa Jugunu til the end of the forthcoming 2019/2020 Season. pic.twitter.com/5aj8wgrGJL — Kano Pillars FC Official (@pillarsfc) September 2, 2019

Sai Masu Gida retained Ibrahim Musa as the Technical Adviser, Ahmad Garba Yaro as Chief Coach, Friday Christopher as Assistant coach, Muzammil Aliyu as Goalkeeper trainer while kabiru Baleria will continue as the team manager.

Shortly after the signing of the contractual agreement, the Technical crew pledged to justifiy the confidence shown on them and would work more harder in the upcoming 2019/2020 Season.

The contract started from this month to the end of the 2019/2020 football season.

The management of the club said their re-engagement followed their commitment last season and urged them to tighten their belts for the task ahead.