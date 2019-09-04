Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Wednesday, September 4th, 2019.

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama says the Federal Government is looking into possibility of sending some security agents to South Africa to safeguard lives and property of Nigerians. Concise News reports that Onyeama made this known when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, on Tuesday, said that reports of attacks in his country are not xenophobic and targeted at Nigerians. Concise News had reported that South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on Tuesday condemned the xenophobic attack on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country, Concise News report. Ramaphosa, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, said there was no justification for the attack on foreign nationals while reacting to the looting and burning of businesses and property belonging to foreigners.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to expose politicians and their sponsors after its findings showed that some politicians were sponsored for elections by internet fraudsters, known as ‘yahoo boys.’ Concise News learned that EFCC made this known by the Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the Commission Abdulrasheed Bawa.

There have been images and videos in circulation on social and news media platforms that an MTN office was burnt down in Apapa, Lagos, over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians. Concise News had reported that some Nigerians and other African nationals have been facing attacks by South Africans since Sunday.

The German Government has assured Senator Ike Ekweremadu that it will handle the attack on him by members of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News reports. This news medium reported that Ekweremadu was last month assaulted by members of the pro-Biafra group.

Former Minister of State for Health, Arch. Gabriel Aduku says five governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have stepped down for the former governor of the state, Idris Wada. The Vice-Chairman, Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC) disclosed this at a news conference in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Irish firm Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) has said that it will continue its efforts to identify and seize Nigerian assets “to satisfy the debt” awarded to it by a United Kingdom court. Concise News had reported that Justice Butcher of the UK Commercial Court gave a ruling that the Irish company can seize Nigeria’s assets worth $9 billion.

Nigerian celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to lament the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa. South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

Former Super Eagles coach and Olympic medallist Samson Siasia in defense to clear his name off corruption allegation has galvanised all resources and the deserved courage to appeal FIFA ban which hit him unexpectedly last month. Concise News gathered that the former Super Eagles midfielder has submitted his statement of appeal to the Court of Arbitration For Sports (CAS) in Switzerland and asking the court to stop the FIFA decision until his appeal is heard.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.