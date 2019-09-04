Naira Marley Cries For God's Action On Nigerian Government

Indigenous Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has begged God to start punishing Nigerian leaders, Concise News reports.

This is coming just hours after reports revealed that many Nigerians were being killed and their properties destroyed in South Africa.

The “Opotoyi” crooner said that God needed to judge the leaders in the country now.

According to Marley, God should not wait until judgement day.

“God forgive me, I’m sorry but we can’t wait till judgement day, can you judge our government now, please,” he wrote.