N-Power beneficiaries. Image: Powerhopes.com

The official Twitter account of the Muhammadu Buhari-administration’s N-Power initiative has dismissed insinuation that it is secretly recruiting, Concise News reports.

Replying to a user who suggested that the scheme is a “scam”, N-Power reemphasised on Wednesday that the programme is real.

The social media handle stated: “We haven’t shared information about when to open the portal so the programme is a SCAM?

“Absolutely NOT!”

The N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

On N-Power Tech (N-Tech)

Meanwhile, the scheme cast light on the N-Power Tech sub-component.

