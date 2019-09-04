The official Twitter account of the Muhammadu Buhari-administration’s N-Power initiative has dismissed insinuation that it is secretly recruiting, Concise News reports.

Replying to a user who suggested that the scheme is a “scam”, N-Power reemphasised on Wednesday that the programme is real.

The social media handle stated: “We haven’t shared information about when to open the portal so the programme is a SCAM?

“Absolutely NOT!”

We haven’t shared information about when to open the portal so the programme is a SCAM? Absolutely NOT! https://t.co/MKgUSiyvbx — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 4, 2019

N-Power Creative is a programme from 2016 sir. Using the principle of first in line, they deserve to get the devices first. N-Power comes through with its promises. Always. https://t.co/u7dfZKoUtX — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 4, 2019

The N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

On N-Power Tech (N-Tech)

Meanwhile, the scheme cast light on the N-Power Tech sub-component.

Find below:

N-Power has both the Graduate Category and Non-Graduate Category. Under the Non-Graduate category, we have N-Build, N-Creative and N-Power Tech. This morning, we will focus on N-Power Tech, which is subdivided into Hardware and Software. This is a thread. Please read through pic.twitter.com/U3t653nPJH — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 4, 2019