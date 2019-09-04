The official Twitter account of the Muhammadu Buhari-administration’s N-Power initiative has dismissed insinuation that it is secretly recruiting, Concise News reports.
Replying to a user who suggested that the scheme is a “scam”, N-Power reemphasised on Wednesday that the programme is real.
The social media handle stated: “We haven’t shared information about when to open the portal so the programme is a SCAM?
“Absolutely NOT!”
— N-Power (@npower_ng) September 4, 2019
N-Power Creative is a programme from 2016 sir. Using the principle of first in line, they deserve to get the devices first.
N-Power comes through with its promises. Always. https://t.co/u7dfZKoUtX
— N-Power (@npower_ng) September 4, 2019
The N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.
It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.
On N-Power Tech (N-Tech)
Meanwhile, the scheme cast light on the N-Power Tech sub-component.
Find below:
N-Power has both the Graduate Category and Non-Graduate Category.
Under the Non-Graduate category, we have N-Build, N-Creative and N-Power Tech.
This morning, we will focus on N-Power Tech, which is subdivided into Hardware and Software.
This is a thread. Please read through pic.twitter.com/U3t653nPJH
— N-Power (@npower_ng) September 4, 2019
With N-Power Tech Hardware, we are tapping into Nigeria’s youth demographic by teaching appropriate skills development for economic growth and social inclusion.
With Tech Hardware, we want to meet the local and international demand for maintenance technicians and assemblers. pic.twitter.com/iEvkxFKYcf
— N-Power (@npower_ng) September 4, 2019