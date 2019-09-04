The official account of the Muhammadu Buhari-administration’s N-Power initiative has dismissed insinuation that the scheme is fake, Concise News reports.

Replying to a Twitter user who opined that the scheme is “a total failure”, N-Power says on Wednesday its volunteers are ‘contributing meaningfully’ to key Nigerian sectors.

Hi sir. N-Power is NOT fake or a failure. The subjects are not poor, they are Nigerians contributing meaningfully to the state of Education, Health, Agric and knowledge sectors https://t.co/9WGtH5FpPF — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 4, 2019

Rundown of N-Power Programme

The N-Power was introduced in 2016 as part of President Buhari’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), aimed at curbing the incessant increase of unemployment and poverty in the country.

The programme volunteers are paid N30,000 monthly as stipends and given tablet computers to aid further learning. It has five components, which are N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health, N-Agro, and N-Build.

According to data from the National Social Investment Office (NSIO), as of August 2018, an estimated 500,000 graduates volunteer in N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health, and N-Agro which are designed for graduates,

About 26,000 non-graduates in the N-Build, which consist of automobile, hospitality and technology categories are currently being trained in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The government in 2016 budgeted N500 billion for the SIP. However, as of May 16, only about N41 billion had been expended on the four programmes with the N-Power gulping N26 billion.

Out of the SIP components, the N-Teach subcomponent is the most popular, due to a large number of youth deployed to teach in public schools.