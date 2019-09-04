Good day and welcome to the latest N-Power news online update for today September 4th 2019 on the Concise News website.

Hopes are high among beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme that the allowance for August 2019 will be paid any moment from now, Concise News understands.

This news medium reported that the July allowance was paid by N-Power handlers to the beneficiaries half-way into August, 2019.

Some of them had lamented the delayed payment and called for a better way to handle it in the future.

N-Power beneficiaries are full of thanks for taking advantage of the scheme’s partnership with IBM Digital Nation Africa to sharpen their technology skills, Concise News reports.

This news platform understands that N-Power took to their Twitter handle to share “testimony” of the partnership with IBM from beneficiaries.

According to N-Power, “With IBM’s Digital Nation Africa, some of our beneficiaries have explored emerging technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and also improved their technology and future skills.

“Read some of their “testimonies” here.”

