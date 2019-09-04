Hopes are high among beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme that the allowance for August 2019 will be paid any moment from now, Concise News understands.

This news medium reported that the July allowance was paid by N-Power handlers to the beneficiaries half-way into August, 2019.

Some of them had lamented the delayed payment and called for a better way to handle it in the future.

It appears, however, that the beneficiaries of the scheme have to wait again before getting the payment of their allowances.

The N-Power scheme has not issued a statement about the delayed payment as at the time of publishing this report.

Beneficiary Grateful

A beneficiary of N-Power, Afolabi John is grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity the scheme has afforded him, as with the N-Build training he has received, he is now able to handle a full contract job on wiring – surface, conduit and trunking.

Concise News reports that N-Build is one of the components of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme.

It is an accelerated training and certification (Skills to Job) programme that engage and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.

The N-Power scheme started in 2016 and has thus far empowered over 500, 000 Nigerians according to data from the President Muhammadu Buhari government.