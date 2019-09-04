These are the latest and top news about the recent xenophobic attack on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa for today September 4th, 2019.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on Tuesday condemned the xenophobic attack on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country, Concise News report.

Ramaphosa, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, said there was no justification for the attack on foreign nationals while reacting to the looting and burning of businesses and property belonging to foreigners.

South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, on Tuesday, said that reports of attacks in his country are not xenophobic and targetted at Nigerians.

Concise News had reported that South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

3. Xenophobia: What Osinbajo Said About Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, revealed that the Nigerian government would ‘take up” the issue of attack on Nigerians with the South African government.

Concise News understands that Osinbajo made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande while addressing journalists in Kano State, he said, the measure was to ensure that such attack “does not repeat itself.”

Multichoice and MTN Nigeria have condemned the renewed xenophobic attacks on foreigners, especially Nigerians in South Africa, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that there have been a renewed wave of attack on foreigners, particularly Nigerians in South Africa. The attacks were said to have started on Sunday with properties and lives lost in the process, also.

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries on Tuesday clashed with a South African over the country’s xenophobic attacks, Concise News reports.

South Africans have renewed attacks on Africans and Nigerians most especially with many properties destroyed in the process.

