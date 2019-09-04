Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 4th, 2019.

An aspirant for Kogi State governorship primary, Prince Yahaya Audu, has sought for the cancellation of the results of the false election conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News had reported that the primary election was won by Governor Yahaya Bello among other aspirants for the election.

Audu, who requested for the conduct of credible, fresh, free and fair primaries by the party in the state.

He claimed that there was no proper accreditation before the voting process began, which led to the shadowed election.

The aggrieved aspirant further disclosed that the election was conducted without the agents of most of the aspirants, who participated in the primary.

Audu said: “Owing to the above irregularities and several others, I hereby reject in totality the outcome of the primary and wish to call on the national working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cancel the result and conduct a fresh, free and fair primary.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank my teeming supports and urge them to remain calm and law-abiding as we await the response of the NWC and leaders of our great party.

“We will wait for the response of the NWC and the party leaders. We will make up our minds after their response.

“We will consult and continue to consult, wait and see how the party and leaders of the party NWC handle this issue.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced its primary for the November 16 Kogi governorship election, Concise News reports.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the voting began at about 6:50 pm at Confluence stadium Lokoja.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the PDP Primary, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, disclosed that 2, 388 delegates were accredited out of the total of 2, 511 PDP delegates across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Fintiri further said that 600 ballot papers had been provided, he added that they had enough ballot papers.

Former Minister of State for Health Arch. Gabriel Aduku says five governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have stepped down for the former governor of the state Idris Wada.

The Vice-Chairman, Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC), disclosed this at a news conference in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Aduku added that the decision to prevail on the other aspirants to collapse their structure into Wada’s was in the overall interest of the party and the state.

According to him, nine aspirants agreed to step down for Wada, while listing five, including the only woman aspirant, Mrs Grace Iye Adejoh.

Others said to have agreed to step down for Wada include AVM Saliu Atawodi (retd.), Dr Victor Adoji, Mohammed Tetes and Emmanuel Omebije.

