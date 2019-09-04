Good day and welcome to the latest Biafra news online update for today September 4th 2019 on the Concise News website.

The German Government has assured Senator Ike Ekweremadu that it will handle the attack on him by members of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News reports. This news medium reported that Ekweremadu was last month assaulted by members of the pro-Biafra group.

Leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has condemned the alleged fresh xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Concise News reports that Kanu while unapologetic about his Biafra stance, described the reported assaults as “shameful.”

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Tuesday: “I condemn in totality the xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Even as I seek #BiafraExitfrom Nigeria, I rise in defence of ALL victims of this shameful carnage, and I demand an immediate stop to it. As usual, The Jubril Cabal is silent, the victims belong to the hated 5%.”

Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, a Counsel to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu has written an open letter to Southeast governors, telling them to go back to the ‘constructive dialogue’ they were already having with Kanu, among other demands.

Concise News reports that the legal practitioner expressed his disappointment with Ndigbo leaders in the piece titled ‘Python Dance: An Open Letter To Southeast Governors’ released on Monday.

The incident took place in Germany, Nuremberg to be exact, as the former Deputy Senate President went for a New Yam festival event.

According to a letter to the Senator by the Acting Ambassador and Chargée d’Affaires of the Embassy of Germany in Abuja, the incident will be taken seriously.

“I learnt with great concern about the events in Nuremberg during the second Annual Igbo Cultural Festival,” she said in the letter.

“In the name of the German Embassy, I want to express my heartfelt regret and my sincere hope that you are in good health.

