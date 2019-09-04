Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, on Concise News.

‘We Have Become Endangered Species In Benue’, Ndigbo Raises Alarm

Ndigbo in Benue State, on Monday raised the alarm over alleged attacks suffered, which has led to the abduction of at least 50 persons within 6 months, Concise News reports.

A businessman and prominent member of the Igbo community in Gboko, Okafor Nnolim told journalists in Enugu that Igbo communities in various parts of Benue state, especially Gboko, have become ‘endangered species’ in the State.

The alarm is the aftermath of alleged targeted kidnappings and murder of Igbos in the state by native gangs, suspected herdsmen and bandits.

Speaking with journalists in Enugu, Nnolim stated that hardly will a week pass that an Igbo person would not be kidnapped or murdered in Benue State even as they were subjected to paying millions of naira in ransoms. Read more here.

Tiv/Jukun Crisis: FG To Join Benue, Taraba Stakeholders’ Meeting The Presidency says the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), will participate in Wednesday’s Benue and Taraba States stakeholders’ meeting aimed at addressing the lingering Tiv/Jukun crisis, Concise News reports. The meeting between the representatives of the two states has been called to resolve the unabated Tiv/Jukun crisis, which of recent, has claimed lives of innocent persons and property. Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the OSGF would be attending the meeting, slated for today, September 4 at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, as a stakeholder and guarantor. According to the presidential aide, in addition to the two state governors, the meeting is expected to be attended by their traditional, religious and political leaders, as well as other stakeholders. Read more here. Insecurity: Gov. Ortom Reassures Igbos In Benue The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday assured the Igbo community and other Nigerians doing business in the state that the security of their lives and property is guaranteed. The Governor said that the Benue State Government has taken proactive measures to tackle the pockets of kidnapping incidents and the efforts have put criminals on their heels. Concise News understands that the Ndigbo in Benue State had on Monday in Enugu raised the alarm over alleged endless attack on them by hoodlums, leading to the abduction of at least 50 persons within 6 months. Read more here.