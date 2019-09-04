Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez, has disclosed that Neymar Jr did everything possible to return to Camp Nou before the European transfer window closed.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have held the Brazillian star amidst strong speculation he would bows out, two years after departing Camp Nou for a world-record of €222million fee.

Recall that Neymar, who was heavily linked with the Catalans and their LaLiga rivals Real Madrid, despite rumours that the player offered up to €20m of his own money, to aid his transfer back to Barca.

Aside from the long speculation that Neymar regretted his decision to leave Barca in 2017 and Suarez confirmed team-mates warned him about his decision to move back to Paris.

Speaking about Neymar’s effort for his possible return to Camp Nou, Suarez told Fox Sports Radio in Argentina, saying, “We talked about it at the time.”

“We told him that there would be no place better than at Barcelona. But it’s his decision and he chose that.

“Now, he did everything possible to return.”

