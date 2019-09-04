The Lagos State Government on Wednesday informed residents that the enabling law to permit the reintroduction of monthly sanitation is on the way.

The government’s resolve was made known by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, during a stakeholders’ meeting with Association of Commodity Market Women and Men, led by the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo.

According to Bello, the invalidation of the exercise by a court sometimes ago is a temporary setback which will be reversed very soon.