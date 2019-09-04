Kogi Election: PDP Declares Winner Of Governorship Primary

Musa Wada has been announced as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state after beating 12 other aspirants in the party’s primary election conducted on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Concise News reports that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Chairman of the governorship primary election committee, told newsmen on Wednesday in Lokoja that Wada polled 748 votes.

While Abubakar Ibrahim finished second with 710 votes, the immediate past Governor of the state, Idris Ichala Wada, came third with 345.

Fintiri also announced that Sen. Dino Melaye got 70 votes, Aminu Abubakar Suleiman polled 55, while Victor Adoji followed with 54.

As for Erico Ahmeh, he got 42 votes, 11 people voted for AVM Salihu Atawodi (rtd), Mohamed Shaibu got four votes, Bayo Averehi had to, Emmanuel Omebije polled nine, and Mrs Grace Adejoh scored 0.

“We have performed well and we should be commended by all the aspirants,” the Adamawa governor said.

Number of delegates

The electoral chairman said that 2,388 delegates were accredited for the election while 2,109 votes were cast.

According to him, 54 voided votes were recorded, with 244 unused ballots, while 247 ballot papers could not be accounted for.

Fintiri also said that the 247 missing ballot papers could be as a result of the invasion of the venue of the primary.

He added that any aggrieved aspirant was free to lodge appeal with the national secretariat of the party.

Melaye reacts

Senator Melaye has rejected the outcome of the election, claiming that the winner was allowed to bring over 600 votes from his house.

According to Melaye, the electoral committee accepted and counted votes in his favour.

Speaking through his agent, Femi Obalemo, the lawmaker said that he would appeal the decision of the committee.

What Wada said

The aforementioned winner of the poll appealed to other contestants to accept the result in good faith as he promised to carry them along.

Gunmen disrupt election

Concise News had reported that the PDP governorship primary for the November 16 Kogi election was disrupted in the early hours of Wednesday by gunmen.

It was learned that gunmen invaded the venue, Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, when voting had ended and sorting of votes was ongoing.