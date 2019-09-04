Kogi Election: Fresh Update On PDP Governorship Primary

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary for the November 16 Kogi election was disrupted in the early hours of Wednesday by gunmen, Concise News reports.

It was learned that gunmen invaded the venue, Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, when voting had ended and sorting of votes was ongoing.

This news medium learned that the gunmen stormed the venue at about 1:45a.m. and started shooting from different directions, with Chairman of the Electoral Committee and Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, reportedly escaping.

Aspirants, delegates and others scampered for safety.

It was gathered that votes in eight out of the 10 ballot boxes had been counted and sorted out before the disruption by the gunmen.

PDP speaks about peaceful election

Earlier, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP Publicity Secretary, said that the party had taken essential steps to ensure a free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful election.

The spokesman for the party disclosed that the names of all the delegates across the state were earlier published in different national dailies and online media.

Ologbodiyan added that each delegate had his or her photograph on accreditation cards, noting that all other aspirants had promised to support whoever won the primary among them, in the governorship election on November 16.

What the electoral chairman said before election

Fintiri had disclosed that 2,388 delegates were accredited out of the total of 2,511 PDP delegates across the 21 local government areas that make up the north-central state.

Fintiri further said that 600 ballot papers had been provided, adding that they had enough.

”We have 13 aspirants for Kogi PDP governorship primaries and no aspirant has signified their interest to step down. So, we have 13 agents representing all the 13 aspirants,” he said.