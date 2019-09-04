Kogi Election: Dino Melaye Reacts To Defeat In PDP Guber Primary

Senator Dino Melaye has rejected the outcome of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 Kogi election.

Concise News reports that Musa Wada was announced as the winner and candidate of the party after beating 12 other aspirants, including Melaye, in the election conducted on Tuesday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Chairman of the governorship primary election committee, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, told newsmen on Wednesday that Wada polled 748 votes.

He said that while Abubakar Ibrahim finished second with 710 votes, the immediate past Governor of the state, Idris Ichala Wada, came third with 345.

Fintiri also announced that Melaye got 70 votes, Aminu Abubakar Suleiman polled 55, while Victor Adoji followed with 54.

As for Erico Ahmeh, he got 42 votes, 11 people voted for AVM Salihu Atawodi (rtd), Mohamed Shaibu got four votes, Bayo Averehi had to, Emmanuel Omebije polled nine, and Mrs Grace Adejoh scored 0.

Number of delegates

The electoral chairman said that 2,388 delegates were accredited for the election while 2,109 votes were cast.

According to him, 54 voided votes were recorded, with 244 unused ballots, while 247 ballot papers could not be accounted for.

Fintiri also said that the 247 missing ballot papers could be as a result of the invasion of the venue of the primary.

He added that any aggrieved aspirant was free to lodge appeal with the national secretariat of the party.

“We have performed well and we should be commended by all the aspirants,” the Adamawa governor said.

But Melaye, representing Kogi West, claimed that the winner was allowed to bring over 600 votes from his house.

According to Melaye, the electoral committee accepted and counted votes in Wada’s favour.

Speaking through his agent, Femi Obalemo, the lawmaker said that he would appeal the decision of the committee.

Meanwhile, Wada appealed to aggrieved contestants to accept the result in good faith as he promised to carry them along.

Gunmen disrupt election

Concise News had reported that the PDP governorship primary for the November 16 Kogi election was disrupted in the early hours of Wednesday by gunmen.

It was learned that gunmen invaded the venue, Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, when voting had ended and sorting of votes was ongoing.

This news medium learned that the gunmen stormed the venue at about 1:45a.m. and started shooting from different directions, with Chairman of the Electoral Committee and Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, reportedly escaping. It was gathered that votes in eight out of the 10 ballot boxes had been counted and sorted out before the disruption by the gunmen.

Aspirants cleared to contest

The opposition PDP, on 21 August, cleared 21 aspirants to run for the party’s governorship ticket.

The aspirants were screened by the Screening Committee headed by the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, at the PDP presidential campaign office in Maitama.

Those screened included Wada Idris; Melaye; Erico Ameh, Aminu Suleiman, Grace Adejoh, Abubakar Ibrahim, Kabiru Haruna, Musa Wada, Saliu Atawodi (retd), Mohammed Adah, Victor Adoji, Baye Averehi and Emmanuel Omebije.