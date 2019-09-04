A Kogi State governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Victor Adoji has denied stepping aside for the race, Concise News reports.

Adoji, this news medium learned, one was reports to have stepped down for former Governor Idris Wada on Tuesday.

The Vice Chairman, Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC) and a former minister of State for Health Gabriel Aduku, had said in Lokoja that Adoji, along with four other asparants, have agreed to step down for Capt Wada.

According to Aduku, the decision to prevail on the other aspirants to collapse their structure into Wada’s was in the best interest of the party and the state.

However, a statement by the spokesman of his campaign organisation, Abdulahi Usman Adeiza, noted that Adoji was still in the race.

It added that he was not prepared to step down for anybody and is hopeful of winning the polls.

“We debunk the devilish and wicked news making round the social media of the decision of Dr. Adoji stepping down for other candidates ahead of the Kogi PDP gubernatorial primaries which will kick start any moment.

“This news is of course coming from other opponents who already are afraid of his personality and momentum and have brought up this fake news to confuse our convinced supporters.

“We are gaining grounds, moving from Local Government to Local Government and our delegates are in love with us. We are very prepared for the Primaries and shall come out victorious at the end.”

This is as he told his supporters to “stay undistracted as we see the hand of God.”

PDP Sets Up Committee

PDP) has set up Special State Congress Electoral Committee and Governorship Electoral Appeal Panel ahead of the governorship primaries in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (rtd), announced this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) approved the appointment of a five-member electoral committee each for the September 3 governorship primaries in the two states.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in exercise of its powers under the Electoral Guidelines for Primary Elections of our party, has approved the appointment of the following party members to serve on the Special State Congress Electoral Committee and Gubernatorial Electoral Appeal Panel for Bayelsa and Kogi States Governorship Primary Election, scheduled for Tuesday, September 03, 2019 at Yenagoa, Bayelsa and Lokoja, Kogi States respectively,” the statement said.

The committee for the primaries in Bayelsa is headed by Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, while its members are Ude Chukwu, Mohammed Ibrahim, Binta Ojoma, and Ajibola Muraina (secretary).