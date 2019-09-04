Abducted Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State, Dr Sylvanus Okogbenin, has been released by his kidnappers.

Danmallam Mohammed, the Edo State Commissioner of Police who confirmed the release said the CMD was released unharmed.

Concise News had reported that Okogbenin’s vehicle was ambushed and kidnapped at the Ramat park area of Benin City, the state capital on August 26.

It was learned that Okogbenin was on his way to Irrua when the gunmen accosted him and two security escorts who accompanied the doctor were reportedly shot and suffered life-threatening injuries while the CMD was whisked away.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers shot into the air to scare people away.