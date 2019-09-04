The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday assured the Igbo community and other Nigerians doing business in the state that the security of their lives and property is guaranteed.

The Governor said that the Benue State Government has taken proactive measures to tackle the pockets of kidnapping incidents and the efforts have put criminals on their heels.

Concise News understands that the Ndigbo in Benue State had on Monday in Enugu raised the alarm over alleged endless attack on them by hoodlums, leading to the abduction of at least 50 persons within 6 months.

However, Governor Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tarver Akase on Wednesday pointed out that the state’s legislation, which prohibits kidnapping and cultism is in force, and that those who violate the law and their sponsors will be made to face the consequences.

The Governor re-emphasized the resolve of his administration not to surrender the state to criminals and stresses that the clampdown on hoodlums has intensified.

He allayed the fears of businesspeople in the state and urged them not to be discouraged to consider shutting down their investments.

Governor Ortom added that the government is doing everything within its powers to ensure that no crime goes unpunished.

He called on Benue people to supporting security operatives in intelligence gathering to enable them to succeed.