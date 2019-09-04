Titan Trust Bank Limited is conducting recruitment into various positions in the firm as it tries to spread its services to Nigerians, Concise News reports.

A statement by Titan Bank noted that the recruitment “offers you a chance to make a difference in your life and the lives of people around you, whilst creating opportunities for you to fulfill your personal and professional potential.”

It added that, “We are building the workforce of the future and a team that will change the face of Banking across Africa.”

Titan Bank Brief History.

The bank was established on the 12th of December, 2018 and got its National Banking license on the 26th of April 2019; to operate as a commercial bank with national authorization.

This bank’s National banking license is the first that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given in the last ten years.

It was founded to exploit certain gaps in the banking sector and tackle the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SMEs and corporates.

Titan Trust Bank Recruitment Available Position

Titan Trust Bank is recruiting for the following personnel:

1. Assets & Liabilities Management Officer

2. Business Development (Corporate)

3. Business Development (Commercial)

4. Business Development (SME / Retail)

5. Chief Dealer

6. Credit Admin Officer

7. Credit Officer – Regulatory Reporting

8. Credit Risk Analyst

9. Fixed Income Dealer

10. Head, Operational Risk

11. International Operations / Trade Officer – Regulatory Reporting

12. Operational Risk Officer

13. Personal Assistant to Executive Director

14. Swift Application Support Officer

15. Treasury Operations Officer

16. Technical Assistant to Executive Director.

Requirements, How To Apply For Titan Bank Recruitment 2019

This can be done via: https://www.titantrustbank.com/