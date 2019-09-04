Popular comedian Samuel Animashaun better known as Broda Shaggi has narrated his ordeal as some policemen put Tramadol in his car to implicate him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Broda Shaggi expressed his disappointment at the government for ‘not doing anything’ as many lives of citizens have been cut short.

In his post were he tagged President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, explained how he was stopped by armed policemen on Lekki conservation road, last month.

According to him, the policemen heavily armed and had ‘Anti Cultism Sqad’ written on their jackets stopped him at 12:25am and pointed guns at him before asking him any question.

He wrote in part “I complained about the touch in my eyes cos I have bad sight. Next thing on my face was a big slap, One said I talked back to their boss, that I am A CULTIST and they will deal with me. Immediately THEY PUT TRAMADOL in my car, the lady in my car screamed “ I saw you, I saw you” and they slapped her.”

“They sprayed tear gas in my eyes and dragged me to their small white bus, beat me like a thief, More than 7 men beating me like I was a thief. I was taken to their station “ IKOTA POLICE POST at Eleganza bust stop LEKKI.”

He continued by saying one of them started beating him and made a video saying “This is the almighty Brodashaggi, we caught him with tramadol, I am posting this on Facebook if you go out and talk about what happened tonight.”

He said: “This is no more a country but a jungle of THIEVES. Their leader asked me to pay a sum of 150k before I go, Well I gave them only 10k before I left around 6:30am.”

Speaking on Xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the comedian said: ” Our brothers and sisters are being killed in South Africa now cos they left this shitty country to make a living. NIGERIA HAS FALLEN”