Hours after Nollywood screen diva, Angela Okorie received death threats, she has come out to reveal that her son died and rose again.

Concise News earlier reported that Okorie voiced out on death threats she received for revealing that Mercy Johnson attacked her spiritually and physically.

Okorie had consented to actress, Sonia Ogiri’s claims that Johnson brought her much pain in the industry.

Later, Okorie shared a screenshot of a message sent to her to tender apologies to Johnson within seven days or lose her son.

The light-skinned actress however, took to her social media handle to share a video of herself and her son, where she noted that he is untouchable.

She wrote ” My baby’s birthday In 2days , I can’t wait to tell the world How u came forth My covenant with God Why you are untouchable How you died and came back to life , The world don’t know you are a Miracle child.”

“They don’t know b4 you were conceived He knows your name, He is the reason we are still Alive Someone dare sent a death sentence To my son , that died when Jesus died?And came back to life when he resurrected Its 7days” she added.