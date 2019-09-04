An extradition bill that triggered three months of unprecedented pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong will be withdrawn, the city’s leader Carrie Lam announced on Wednesday.

Millions of people have taken to Hong Kong’s streets since June in the biggest challenge to China’s rule of semi-autonomous Hong Kong since its handover from the British in 1997.

After refusing for months to withdraw the bill, which aimed to allow extraditions of criminal suspects to mainland China, Lam finally conceded as she called for calm.

“The government will formally withdraw the bill in order to fully allay public concerns,” Lam said in a video statement released via her office.

Initial reports in the local media flagging Lam’s announcement raised hopes that giving in to the extradition demand could help end the crisis.

Hong Kong’s stock market climbed nearly four percent in afternoon trade after the reports emerged.

But those hopes were quickly tempered, with pro-democracy activists voicing anger and determination to press on with their broader democracy campaign.

“Too little, too late,” said Joshua Wong, a prominent activist who was arrested late last week as part of a police swoop of leading pro-democracy figures.

“We urge the world too to (be) alert this tactic and not to be deceived by HK and Beijing Govt. They have conceded nothing in fact, and a full-scale clampdown is on the way.”

The protests began as opposition to efforts by Lam’s government to introduce the extradition legislation, which was seen as another erosion of the liberties enjoyed in Hong Kong compared with in mainland China.

After millions of people took to the streets, Lam suspended efforts to have the legislation passed but infuriated protesters by repeatedly refusing to formally withdraw it.

The movement also evolved into a much broader campaign to include demands for an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality against the protesters, and an amnesty for those arrested.

Another demand was for Hong Kongers to be able to directly elect their leaders — a major red line for Beijing.