The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over corruption charges, Concise News reports.

The investigation is due to a fraud-related issue in sponsorship money earmarked for the development of football in the country.

This news medium understands that the latest investigation comes on the back of a separate case brought by the EFCC and one by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP).

“What I can confirm is that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation are being investigated by the agency,” EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren told BBC Sport.

The BBC noted that the investigation will look into any wrongdoing by the NFF before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“The inquiry is focusing on money generated from the NFF’s official sponsors, domestic league’s television sponsorship and payments from a former kit supplier for all the national teams,” the EFCC added.

“It also focus on funds provided by federal and state government for friendly matches involving the Super Eagles and the misappropriation of about US$2.7 million from the Financial Assistance Programme of football’s world governing body, Fifa.”

Former Super Eagles coach and Olympic medalist Samson Siasia in defense to clear his name off corruption allegation has galvanised all resources and the deserved courage to appeal FIFA ban which hit him unexpectedly last month.

Concise News gathered that the former Super Eagles midfielder has submitted his statement of appeal to the Court of Arbitration For Sports (CAS) in Switzerland and asking the court to stop the FIFA decision until his appeal is heard.

“This is a fight to finish for a man who loves to attack both as a celebrated player of the Eagles and a coach, remarked Mitchell Obi, celebrated journalist and President AIPS-Africa.

“We can only pray that Samson’s appeal hit the right cords and he finally gets the fair hearing which never was particularly in a case for which he is being punished simply on ‘motivated decision.

“Will this appeal give Samson the real strength he needs to beat the Delilah called FIFA Ethics Committee. All eyes are on CAS,” remarked Obi.