The World football governing body FIFA has unveiled the emblem for the 2022 World cup in Qatar on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

Ahead of the first leg first round of qualifier this weekend FIFA promises to stream live the matches on its YouTube channel.

The Official Emblem of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup embodies the vision of an event that connects and engages the entire world.

The swooping curves of the emblem represent the undulations of desert dunes and the unbroken loop depicts both the number eight – a reminder of the eight astonishing stadiums that will host matches – and the infinity symbol, reflecting the interconnected nature of the event.

Besides echoing the shape of the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy, the emblem’s central form takes inspiration from a traditional woollen shawl.

During winter months, shawls are worn around the world and in the Arab and Gulf region in particular.

The regionally inspired winter garment also alludes to the tournament’s start dates and the fact that it will be the first FIFA World Cup to be played in November and December.