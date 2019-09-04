The President of Nigeria Basketball Federation ( NBBF) Musa Kida has disclosed that the D’Tigers priority is clinching the Olympic ticket after they crashed out of the medal zone at the ongoing FIBA men’s World Cup in China.

Concise News reported that D’Tigers crashed out of the medal race on Tuesday after losing to Argentina while Russia defeated South Korea in the second group match.

Kida said finishing at the World Cup as the highest placed African team is a major catch for the team who are motivated to book an automatic 2020 Olympic Games ticket through the World Cup.

“Clearly for us, the qualification through the World Cup is still there and if we beat Korea, I am sure we will be coming out as the best performing African country in the World Cup and it will give us an automatic ticket to the 2020 Olympics,” he said.

To achieve that, D’Tigers must beat South Korea in the last group match and as the best Africa team at the world cup.

Failure to do that means that the team will still have to go through the rigour of the qualifier.