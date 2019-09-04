Nigeria’s D’Tigers on Wednesday kept their Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification hopes alive by beating South Korea 108-66 in their last Group B game at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Wuhan, China.

Concise News reports that the win landed the D’Tigers in the Classification Round in Beijing on the back of a 1-2 mark, while the Koreans lost for the third straight time.

Four Nigerians scored in double digits, including Michael Eric, who finished with a team-high 17 points. Eric, son of former Super Eagles goalkeeper and assistant coach Joe Erico, also got a team-high nine rebounds.

The other players to hit the double-digit mark in the coach Alexander Nwora-tutored D’Tigers were Ike Diogu (16 points), Chimezie Metu (15) and ben Uzoh (10). Three other players – Al-Farouq Aminu, Stan Okoye, and Nnamdi Vincent – scored nine points respectively.

Meanwhile, Angola, now managed by former D’Tigers coach Will Voigt, needed five extra minutes to beat Philippines 84-81 in their encounter in Foshan.

It was the Angolans’ first win in the tournament.

Six Angola players scored in double digits, including Valdelicio Joaquim, who finished with a team-high 20 points.

Jacques Conceicao, Carlos Morais and Reggie Moore combined for 33 points and Yanick Moreira added a double-double 12 points and 15 rebounds.