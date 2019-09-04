Tottenham Hotspur’s choice goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, has admitted that their chance of winning the Premier League trophy this season is uncertain due to something “missing” from the team.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side ended fourth last season as they reached the final of the Champions League, where they were thrashed 2-0 by Liverpool.

However, Hotspur were following with 27 points behind Manchester City, who won the title and 26 points behind Liverpool, who finished as the runners up.

Lloris point of view, speaking about their competence, Lloris told Sky Sports that Tottenham will once again finish way short of the duo.

The 32-years-old French International predicted that both Liverpool and Man City are well equipped with skilled players and have more chances than others.

Lloris said: “Liverpool and Man City have the experience and they are really competitive.

“I think, at the moment, there’s something missing from us. We will see later in the season because things turn very quickly in football.

“The most important thing is we focus on ourselves, to get points, to get consistency in the league. And we will see where we are in the table in April, in March.

“That is the moment when you can win or lose European places or trophies. At the moment, we don’t want to lose focus on that type of question.”

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored fight-back goals to help Arsenal play out a pulsating 2-2 draw with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

It was an exciting moment in the Premier League as Arsenal roared back from 2-0 down at home.

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen scored the opener through a nudged into an empty net.

Arsenal faced much pressure from the Spurs, even being in possession of most of the ball but Spurs were more fierce on the attack and Leno was keen to keep out efforts from Kane and Eriksen.

Tottenham were awarded a penalty for a tactless foul by Granit Xhaka on Son. Kane converted it in the 40th minute.

But Lacazette’s pulled one back for the Gunners before half-time with a spectacular strike after a pass from Nicolas Pepe.

Gabon striker Aubameyang pushed a lofted pass from Matteo Guendouzi into the net in the 71st minute.

It was his third goal in four Premier League games this season. Arsenal’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos had a goal ruled out for offside while Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko spurned a last-gasp chance in a thrilling finale by blasting over the bar.

Arsenal have seven points while Spurs are on five from four games each.

Tottenham have not recorded a league win at the Emirates stadium in nine years.