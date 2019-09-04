The English Premier League (EPL) have released Liverpool’s 25-man squad for the 2019/2020 season, Concise News understands.

Liverpool confirmed their squad ahead of the first game of the season, but it was just been released by the Premier League, following the closure of the European transfer window on Monday.

The 25-man squad system was introduced at the start of the 2010/2011 season.

Meanwhile, the squads cannot include more than 17 non-homegrown players, with eight members of the team having to be grown in England.

Liverpool 25 Man Squad List, Includes:

Barbosa De Oliveira, Roberto Firmino Becker, Alisson Ramses Chirivella Burgos, Pedro Christie-Davies, Isaac David* Clyne, Nathaniel Edwin* Gomez, Joseph David* Henderson, Jordan Brian* Henrique Tavares, Fabio Keita, Naby Lallana, Adam David* Lonergan, Andrew Michael* Lovren, Dejan Mane, Sadio Matip, Job Joel Andre Milner, James Philip* Origi, Divock Okoth Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander Mark David* Robertson, Andrew Salah, Mohamed San Miguel Del Castillo, Adrian Shaqiri, Xherdan Van Dijk, Virgil Wijnaldum, Georginio

Note: The home-grown players are marked (*)

Meanwhile, a dominant 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor – a club-record 13th consecutive league victory saw Liverpool move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Chris Wood was unfortunate to deflect Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross beyond his own goalkeeper in the 33rd minute and Sadio Mane doubled the lead soon after.

Roberto Firmino sealed the points late on to maintain Liverpool’s perfect start as they broke their record of 12 consecutive league victories set under Kenny Dalglish in 1990.

Liverpool are hoping to go one step better this season after finishing closely second to Manchester City last season.