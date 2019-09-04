The English Premier League (EPL) have released Manchester City’s list of 25-man squad for the 2019/2020 season, Concise News reports.

The 25-man squad system, introduced at the start of the 2010/2011 season, cannot include more than 17 non-homegrown players, with eight members of the team having to be grown in England.

Manchester City 25-Man squad list

Aguero Del Castillo, Sergio Bravo Munoz, Claudio Andres Carson, Scott Paul* Cavaco Cancelo, Joao Pedro De Bruyne, Kevin Esmoris Tasende, Jose Angel* Fernando De Jesus, Gabriel Garcia Serrano, Aleix* Gundogan, Ilkay Hernandez Cascante, Rodrigo Jimenez Silva, David Josue Laporte, Aymeric Jean Loius Gerard Alphonse Luiz Roza, Fernando Mahrez, Riyad Mendy, Benjamin Mota Veiga De Carvalho E Silva, Bernardo Otamendi, Nicolas Sane, Leroy Santana de Moraes, Ederson Sterling, Raheem Shaquille* Stones, John* Walker, Kyle Andrew* Zinchenko, Oleksandr

Home-grown players are marked*

City lay down marker

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as Manchester City got their title defence up and running in style with a 5-0 win at West Ham, in a game where VAR made its first impact in the Premier League.

City’s new No 9 Gabriel Jesus showed deadly instinct to open the scoring with a near-post touch from Kyle Walker’s fine work down the right (25), and the champions were 2-0 up shortly after half-time through Sterling’s tidy finish (51).

The season’s first major VAR call came minutes later as Jesus’ tap-in was ruled out by a marginal offside call on Sterling (53), but after another tight VAR call, Sterling grabbed his second and City’s third, lobbing Lukasz Fabianski inside the box (75).

Sub Sergio Aguero then netted City’s fourth from the spot (86) at the second attempt after VAR ruled for a retake for his initial missed penalty due to encroachment, before Sterling wrapped up his hat-trick in stoppage time (90+2).