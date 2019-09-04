The English Premier League (EPL) has released Chelsea’s list of 25-man players for the 2019/2020 season, Concise News understands.

The list of Chelsea players was confirmed following the closure of the European transfer window on Monday.

The 25-man squad system, introduced at the start of the 2010/2011 season, cannot include more than 17 non-homegrown players, with eight members of the team having to be grown in England.

Chelsea 25 Man Squad List

Abraham, Tammy* Alonso Mendoza, Marcos Arrizabalaga Revuelta, Kepa Azpilicueta Tanco, Cesar Barkley, Ross* Batshuayi, Michy Borges Da Silva, Willian Caballero Lazcano, Wilfredo Daniel Christensen, Andreas Bodtker* Giroud, Olivier Jorge Luiz, Frello Filho Kante, Ngolo Kovacic, Mateo Loftus Cheek, Ruben* Palmieri Dos Santos, Emerson Rodriguez Ledesma, Pedro Eliezer Rudiger, Antonio Tomori, Fikayo* Zouma, Kurt Happy.

Chelsea were forced to another draw at home on Saturday after Sheffield United staged a spirited second-half fightback in a 2-2 stalemate at Stamford Bridge.

After falling behind to Tammy Abraham’s first-half double (19 and 43), the Blades responded with great confidence and character after the break.

Callum Robinson in the 46th minute swept home just after the break before his cross was deflected into the home team’s net by Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma (89) to send the away end wild.

The result leaves Chelsea with only one win in four matches with the only win coming in their last away match against Norwich City.