The English Premier League (EPL) have released Arsenal’s 25-man squad for the 2019/2020 season, Concise News reports.

Though the Gunners confirmed their players ahead of the first game of the season, the Premier League published the list of players after the closure of the European transfer window on Monday.

The 25-man squad system, introduced at the start of the 2010/2011 season, cannot include more than 17 non-homegrown players, with eight members of the team having to be grown in England.

Arsenal 25 Man Squad List

Aubameyang, Pierre-Emerick

Bellerin, Hector*

Ceballos, Daniel Fernandez

Chambers, Calum*

Holding, Robert Samuel*

Kolasinac, Sead

Lacazette, Alexandre

Leno, Bernd

Macey, Matthew Ryan*

Maitland-Niles, Ainsley*

Martinez, Damian Emiliano*

Mavropanos, Konstantinos

Moreira Marinho, David Luiz

Mustafi, Shkodran

Ozil, Mesut

Papastathopoulos, Sokratis

Pepe, Nicolas

Tierney, Kieran

Torreira, Lucas

Xhaka, Granit

Home-grown players are marked*

Arsenal fight back at home

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored fight-back goals to help Arsenal play out a pulsating 2-2 draw with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

It was an exciting moment in the Premier League as Arsenal roared back from 2-0 down at home.

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen scored the opener through a nudged into an empty net.

Arsenal faced much pressure from the Spurs, even being in possession of most of the ball but Spurs were more fierce on the attack and Leno was keen to keep out efforts from Kane and Eriksen.

Tottenham were awarded a penalty for a tactless foul by Granit Xhaka on Son. Kane converted it in the 40th minute.

But Lacazette’s pulled one back for the Gunners before half-time with a spectacular strike after a pass from Nicolas Pepe.

Gabon striker Aubameyang pushed a lofted pass from Matteo Guendouzi into the net in the 71st minute.

It was his third goal in four Premier League games this season. Arsenal’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos had a goal ruled out for offside while Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko spurned a last-gasp chance in a thrilling finale by blasting over the bar.

Arsenal have seven points while Spurs are on five from four games each.

Tottenham have not recorded a league win at the Emirates stadium in nine years.