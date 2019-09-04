The English Premier League (EPL) have released Chelsea’s 25-man squad for the 2019/2020 season, Concise News understands.

The Blues, who authenticated their squad ahead of the first game of the season, it was; however just been released by the Premier League, following the closure of the European transfer window on Monday

The 25-man squad system was introduced at the start of the 2010/2011 season.

Meanwhile, the squads cannot include more than 17 non-homegrown players, with eight members of the team having to be grown in England.

Chelsea 25 Man Squad List, Includes:

Abraham, Tammy* Alonso Mendoza, Marcos Arrizabalaga Revuelta, Kepa Azpilicueta Tanco, Cesar Barkley, Ross* Batshuayi, Michy Borges Da Silva, Willian Caballero Lazcano, Wilfredo Daniel Christensen, Andreas Bodtker* Giroud, Olivier Jorge Luiz, Frello Filho Kante, Ngolo Kovacic, Mateo Loftus Cheek, Ruben* Palmieri Dos Santos, Emerson Rodriguez Ledesma, Pedro Eliezer Rudiger, Antonio Tomori, Fikayo* Zouma, Kurt Happy.

Recall that Chelsea were forced to another draw at home on Saturday after Sheffield United staged a spirited second-half fightback to pick up a deserved 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

After falling behind to Tammy Abraham’s first-half double (19 and 43), the Blades responded with great confidence and character after the break.

Callum Robinson in the 46th minute swept home just after the break before his cross was deflected into the home team’s net by Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma (89) to send the away end wild.

The result leaves Chelsea with only one win in four matches with the only win coming in their last away match against Norwich City.