Founder of Free The Sheeple Movement Daddy Freeze has announced that he would boycott South African products over the latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Nigerians in South Africa are being chased about by mobs of South Africans who are killing them, burning and looting their properties.

In response to the attacks, Freeze stated that he had deleted South Africa from his travelling list and with this recent development, he would also boycott their products which might include MTN, DSTV, and Shoprite.

Making this known via Twitter, he wrote: “After seeing the pictures and videos, I have made up my mind!

“Personally, I have boycotted South Africa and gradually I’m boycotting all South African products.

“I won’t enrich a nation that treats my brothers and sisters like animals. ~FRZ#Xenophobia”

After seeing the pictures and videos, I have made up my mind!

Personally, I have boycotted South Africa and gradually I’m boycotting all South African products. I won’t enrich a nation that treats my brothers and sisters like animals. ~FRZ#Xenophobia — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) September 2, 2019

What Buhari said

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “deep concern” over the attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa

A statement by Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina says Buhari had sent special envoy to his South African counterpart.

“The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019,” he said.

South African President Reacts To Xenophobic Attack On Nigerians