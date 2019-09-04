The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has released the “Power Must Change Hand” prayer points for September, 2019.

Concise News understands that the September edition of the “Power Must Change Hand” will take place on the 7th; this week Saturday.

MFM Power Must Change Hand September 2019 Prayer Points

The MFM will be using its 70 days Prayer and Fasting booklet as guide for all the prayer points for September’s edition of the Power Must Change Hand.

However, the MFM released some other prayer points for the Power Must Change Hand for September as seen below:

POWER UTTERANCES

1. Lord by Your mercy, visit me here today and let my story change for good, in the name

of Jesus.

2. Every long term battle, that refused to let the star of glory shine, by the power in the

blood of Jesus, you shall expire today, in the name of Jesus.

3. Enemies of my next level that followed me here today, hear the word of the Lord, you

shall be buried here today, in the name of Jesus.

4. Unrepentant blockers of my joy, before I leave here today, the power that disgraced

Herod shall kill you, in the name of Jesus.

5. My Father, after the order of Jabez, let the blessings that swallow poverty fall upon my

life today, in the name of Jesus.

6. O God, arise and disgrace the battles disgracing me, in the name of Jesus.

7. Every power on assignment to stop me, the power of God that stopped Pharaoh at the

Red Sea shall destroy you today, in the name of Jesus.

PERSONAL PRAYERS

Confession: Psalm 91

1. O God arise, and uproot anything You did not plant, inside the Mountain of Fire and

Miracles Ministries.

2. O God, let the fire of revival, fall upon the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in

the name of Jesus.

3. O God, let the power of peace and progress, overshadow this nation, in Jesus’ name.

4. O God, arise and give us God-fearing leaders in this country, in the name of Jesus.

5. Strange serpents, assigned to stop me, I stop you before you stop me, in Jesus’ name.

6. Every evil kingdom, legislating against me, I tear you up, in the name of Jesus.

7. Thou pot of affliction, assigned against my destiny, break, in the name of Jesus.

8. Every satanic fire, burning my progress, quench and backfire, in the name of Jesus.

9. Every satanic contractor, hired against me, fall down and die, in the name of Jesus.

10. Every strange fire, prepared against my life, catch your owner, in the name of Jesus.

11. Any curse, assigned to waste my life, be buried by fire, in the name of Jesus.

12. Blood of Jesus, visit my yesterday and repair it for your glory, in the name of Jesus.

13. Evil eggs, planted in my body, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

14. Powers bringing poisons into my dream, I order you to drink your poisons and die, in

the name of Jesus.

PRAYERS TO DEAL WITH MARITAL DELAY

1. Thank the Lord because this year is your year of dumbfounding miracles.

2. Every yoke of marital delay, upon my life, break by the power in the blood of Jesus, in

the name of Jesus.

3. My Father, move me to the next level of my marital breakthrough, in Jesus’ name.

4. Every satanic dream of marital delay, die, in the name of Jesus.

5. Every power saying no to my marital breakthrough, you are not my God, die, in the

name of Jesus.

6. Every word spoken against my marital breakthrough, fall down and die, in the name

of Jesus.

7. Everything within me, over me and around me that is troubling the Israel of my

marriage, my God shall trouble you today, in the name of Jesus.

8. Every cage of ancestral strongman, release my divine partner, in the name of Jesus.

9. My God-given partner, receive the touch of heaven and locate me by fire, in the name

of Jesus.

10. Arrows of marital delay, come out of me, in the name of Jesus.

11. Forces scaring my divine partner away from me, fall down and die, in Jesus’ name.

12. Heavens of my marital breakthrough, open by fire, in the name of Jesus.

13. I move from marital delay to marital fulfilment by the power in the blood of Jesus , in

the name of Jesus.

14. Angels of the living God, bring my divine partner to me, this month, in Jesus’ name.

PRAYERS FOR SUPERNATURAL CONCEPTION

1. Finger of God, arise and judge all the enemies of my childbearing, in the name of Jesus.

2. I refuse to consider my body and reproductive organs dead. I hereby command my

body and reproductive organs to be alive, in the name of Jesus.

3. I reject and refuse to consider the doctor’s negative report of infertility, in Jesus’ name.

4. I cancel and neutralise with the blood of Jesus, every contrary spiritual verdict of the

powers of darkness pertaining to childbirth, in the name of Jesus.

5. I command my semen stolen by the powers of darkness to be restored to me sevenfold, in the name of Jesus. / Every witchcraft power, that has turned my womb to its

habitation, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

6. You spirit behind low sperm count in my life, die, in the name of Jesus. / Any evil stone

inside my womb, Holy Ghost fire, destroy it, in the name of Jesus.

7. Satanic stranger, that has taken the position of baby in my life, come out with force

and die, in the name of Jesus.

8. Any arrow of infertility parasites, that entered my body knowingly or unknowingly,

come out and die by fire and the blood of Jesus, in the name of Jesus.

9. Physical and spiritual antibodies attacking my sperm, die by fire, in the name of Jesus.

/ Any household power using my womb as a toy, release it and die, in Jesus’ name.

10. Any problem assigned to make me fatherless/motherless, you are a liar, die, in the

name of Jesus.

11. I release my reproductive organ from witchcraft cages, evil padlocks, and evil chains,

in the name of Jesus.

12. I reject and revoke every curse of unfruitfulness in marriage, in the name of Jesus.

13. Stubborn spirit husband/spirit wife, that has captured my children, release them and

perish, in the name of Jesus.

14. I command my children to come to me by fire, in the name of Jesus