Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has disclosed the names of his squad for 2019/2020 Champions League season, Concise News reports.

The Blues’s manager has named his squad like all other managers have a List A group and a List B group.

Each club must name a maximum of 25 players, with two goalkeepers included in the squad.

Meanwhile, there must be a minimum of eight positions reserved exclusively for ‘locally trained players’.

But any club that has less than eight locally trained players in their squad, then the maximum number of players on List A is reduced respectively.

Chelsea are positioned in Group H, pairing with Valencia, Lille and Ajax.

The Blues Champions League 25- man squad, includes:

Goalkeepers: Kepa, Caballero, Cumming*.

Defenders: Azpilicueta, Emerson, James*,

Alonso, Rudiger, Christensen, Zouma, Tomori, Guehi*.

Midfielders: Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic,

Barkley, Gilmour*, McEachran*, Mount*, Loftus-Cheek.

Forwards: Willian, Pedro, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi*,

Pulisic, Giroud, Batshuayi.

Those on the B List are marked (*)

Meanwhile, Chelsea were forced to another draw at home on Saturday after Sheffield United staged a spirited second-half fightback to pick up a deserved 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

After falling behind to Tammy Abraham’s first-half double (19 and 43), the Blades responded with great confidence and character after the break.

Callum Robinson in the 46th minute swept home just after the break before his cross was deflected into the home team’s net by Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma (89) to send the away end wild.

The result leaves Chelsea with only one win in four matches with the only win coming in their last away match against Norwich City.