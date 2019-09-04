Johanna Konta has been beaten in straight sets by Elina Svitolina in the US Open quarter-finals, Concise News reports.

At the third time of asking this summer, Jo Konta again lost in straight sets when nearing Grand Slam glory, but this US Open was not like the fraught endings of the French Open or Wimbledon.

Having made it through to the heart of the second week she lost Tuesday night’s quarter final 6-4, 6-4 to Elina Svitolina, failing to dismantle the formidable defences of the world No 5. Unlike in her previous two Majors this was a match should could approach without being weighed down by the status of favourite, but the outcome was much the same.

The result means that Ann Jones remains the only British female in the post-1968 open era to have a full house of Grand Slam semi-final appearances.

There are consolations in that Konta departed with £416,000 in prize money and a new celebrity fan in Tom Hiddleston, who again swapped Broadway for Flushing Meadows to offer his support from her box. She now plans to reciprocate by going to watch his play Betrayal.

She will not be sitting in the stalls agonising over this defeat.

“I don’t have any regrets. I’ve played her five times and that was the probably the best I felt her play against me,’ said Konta. ‘ I didn’t play badly at all. I actually felt like I was doing a lot of good things out there.

“Probably my match in Wimbledon is where I didn’t feel like I did as well as I wanted to or could have.”