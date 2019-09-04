The German Government has assured Senator Ike Ekweremadu that it will handle the attack on him by members of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News reports.

This news medium reported that Ekweremadu was last month assaulted by members of the pro-Biafra group.

The incident took place in Germany, Nuremberg to be exact, as the former Deputy Senate President went for a New Yam festival event.

According to a letter to the Senator by the Acting Ambassador and Chargée d’Affaires of the Embassy of Germany in Abuja, the incident will be taken seriously.

“I learnt with great concern about the events in Nuremberg during the second Annual Igbo Cultural Festival,” she said in the letter.

“In the name of the German Embassy, I want to express my heartfelt regret and my sincere hope that you are in good health.

“The Foreign Office is taking this incident very seriously. Right away, our Protocol got in contact with the Police in Nuremberg who is investigating the matter.

“Please rest assured that the matter will be dealt with by the competent authorities according to the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany.”

Over the weekend, the police in Germany said that investigations into the matter have started, a move which contradicted its earlier statement.

“On Monday (after the incident), the prosecutor’s office was informed; they subpoenaed the investigation file for the next day, and then decided their next steps. Witnesses were also heard, and also the available video material was secured and investigated.

“Through this, already, four suspects were identified and they are now being investigated for coercion,” the First Chief Commissioner of Police Robert Sandmann said.

“Furthermore, the criminal police is tasked with identifying more suspects and prove their participation based on the available evidence.

“Generally, I can say that the free expression of your opinion is guaranteed in Germany, by our constitution.

“This right, of course, has its limits, where the behaviour violates laws or the rights of others.”

IPOB had vowed to also extend the same fate to other Igbo leaders and even President Muhammadu Buhari.