c

With the outcries on series of attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa, the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) has called for immediate halt of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show, Concise News understands. According to HURIWA, it is pertinent to shun South Africa’s businesses in Nigeria.

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Jackye has revealed the names of guys that asked her out during her stay in the pepper dem house, Concise News understands. Jackye was evicted from the big brother house on August 25 for having the lowest number of votes.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) gangster Ike has revealed that he needs a psychiatrist while still in the brother house, Concise News reports. Making the revelation on Monday September 3, Ike demanded that Biggie give him the chance to see a psychiatric doctor

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.